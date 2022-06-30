Mangaluru: Heavy rains lashed the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi since Wednesday night inundating low-lying areas and affecting normal life. The district administration declared a holiday for pre-university and degree colleges on Thursday. “As students had already reached schools in the morning, managements were directed to conduct classes with necessary precautions,” Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said.Also Read - Karnataka Govt School Teacher Found Sending Lewd Messages, Porn to Students' Mothers; Suspended

"The meteorological department has sounded an orange alert in the district till Friday and yellow alert till July 4," he said.

The movement of traffic was affected in many parts of the city. A portion of the road to Mangaluru International Airport was damaged in the rains, as per the sources.

Incessant rains have also led to water logging in various parts of the city and traffic snarls were reported. Artificial flooding disrupted traffic in Pumpwell, Thokkottu, Kottara Chowki and other places and vehicles were rerouted, according to the sources.

Heavy rains pounded many places in Udupi also. Three places–Shivapura (189 mm) and Varnaga (183 mm) in Karkala taluk and Hebri (265 mm) town of Udupi district- recorded the highest rainfall in the state during the last 24 hours, according to the Meteorological department.