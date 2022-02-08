Hijab Row: As the controversy around wearing of Hijabs in educational institutions in Karnataka heats up, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday ordered closure of all schools and colleges in the state for next three days. The chief minister also appealed all students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony.Also Read - Hijab Row: Maintain Peace, Karnataka HC to Students; Hearing to Resume Tomorrow | What Transpired in Court

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday resumed hearing the students' petition challenging Hijab Ban in colleges. Justice Krishna S Dixit heard the petitions filed by a number of Muslim students, while senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat represented the petitioners, who have sought the court's directions to the government and the education department to allow them to attend classes in hijab.

I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate. — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) February 8, 2022

Justice Krishna S Dixit, who is hearing the petitions, said, “Further hearing of the matter is pending. This court requests the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquility. This court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and it hopes that the same would be put to practice. I will continue (the hearing) tomorrow. All can argue. But make sure that the arguments do not go on till the end of the academic year. Everyone on record will be permitted, subject to no duplication.” The hearing to continue at 2.30 pm on Wednesday.

The issue that initially began in January at a Government PU College in Udupi where six students who attended classes wearing headscarves in violation of the stipulated dress code were sent out, has spread to a few other colleges in the city and in nearby Kundapur and Byndoor.

CM Bommai Asks All to Keep Peace and Let Children Study

Amid the ongoing controversy over wearing hijab to college, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday has asked all concerned to keep the peace and let children study. While speaking to ANI, Bommai said, “All the concerned people should keep the peace and let children study. The matter will be presented in High Court today, let’s wait for it.”

Meanwhile, Muslim students of the college questioned if the right to education under ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ is not for them. Claiming that they have been wearing the hijab from the beginning of their college years, a student said, “They talk about ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, are they (Hindus) the only betis? Aren’t we the betis? We are the daughters of the country. Why suddenly does the government have a problem with hijab? I have been wearing it for three years here now, why is it a problem now?”

Hijab Row Intensifies: