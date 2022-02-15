New Delhi: Protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka on Tuesday as Muslim girls were asked by the institutions to remove their hijab if they wish to attend classes. At the Rotary Educational Society School in Mandya, teachers reportedly forced students to remove headscarves before entering the premises. Similarly in the Kodagu district, more than 30 students were sent back from school as they refused to comply with the orders laid by the institute. In Shivamogga’s KPS school, 12 students —10 from class 10 and 2 from class 9 were not allowed to enter the school.Also Read - Hijab Row: Pre-University, Degree Colleges In Karnataka To Reopen From Febuary 16

The controversy erupted on January 1 after six girl students of a college in Udupi attended a press conference held by Campus Front of India (CFI) in the coastal town protesting against the college authorities denying them entry into the classroom by wearing hijab. This was four days after they requested the principal permission to wear hijabs in classes which was not allowed. Till then, students used to wear hijab to the campus and entered the classroom after removing the scarves, the college principal Rudre Gowda had said.

The institution did not have any rule on hijab-wearing as such and since no one used to wear it to the classroom in the last 35 years. The students who came with the demand had the backing of outside forces," Gowda had said.