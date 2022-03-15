Karnataka Hijab Row Latest Update: A fresh plea was on Tuesday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.Also Read - Supreme Court Stays Ban On 'Media One', Allows Channel To Resume Broadcast Till Further Order

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The High Court said that the prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to. The court also said that school uniform will cease to be a uniform if hijab is also allowed.

Plea moved in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka HC order dismissing various pleas challenging the ban on Hijab in educational institutes pic.twitter.com/HJv9eHgnR5 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

“There is absolutely no material placed on record to prima facie show that wearing of Hijab is a part of an essential religious practice in Islam and that the petitioners have been wearing hijab from the beginning,” the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, the others being Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, noted.

“It is not that if the alleged practice of wearing hijab is not adhered to, those not wearing hijab become the sinners, Islam loses its glory and it ceases to be a religion. Petitioners have miserably failed to meet the threshold requirement of pleadings and proof as to wearing hijab is an inviolable religious practice in Islam and much less a part of ‘essential religious practice’,” the bench observed.

Noting that the idea of schooling is incomplete without teachers, education and a uniform, the Bench said they collectively make a singularity.

Underlining that no reasonable mind can imagine a school without uniform, the court observed that the concept of school uniform is not of a nascent origin.

“It is not that Moghuls or Britishers brought it here for the first time. It has been there since the ancient gurukul days. Several Indian scriptures mention samavastra or shubhravesh in Samskrit, their English near equivalent being uniform,” the bench noted.