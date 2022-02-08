New Delhi: As the issue of Hijab has snowballed into a major controversy in Karnataka, the BS Bommai-led state government has urged the students not to get provoked and follow government orders. Addressing the media CM Bommai had appealed to the students to follow the state government order issued regarding uniforms. “All the concerned people (in the Udupi hijab row) should keep the peace & let children study. The matter will be presented in High Court today, let’s wait for it”, Bommai told reporters today. Meanwhile, all eyes are glued to Karnataka High Court as it is set to take up the hearing of petitions, filed by students of the Government Pre-University College for Girls, Udupi, demanding permission to attend classes wearing hijab. The bench headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixith is expected to give the ruling on the issue by noon.Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: HC Hearing Today As Students Still Barred From Attending Classes | LIVE

All the concerned people (in the Udupi hijab row) should keep the peace & let children study. The matter will be presented in High Court today, let’s wait for it: Karantaka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pic.twitter.com/pwJxDaZUlz — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

So, What does the government order say?

In a bid to end the controversy, the Karnataka government had ordered banning wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges. “Invoking 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act-1983, which says a uniform style of clothes has to be worn compulsorily. The private school administration can choose a uniform of their choice,” the government order said. Also Read - Karnataka: College Principal Stops Hijab-Wearing Students From Entering Premises | Watch Video

It said the students have to wear the dress chosen by the College Development Committee or the appellate committee of the administrative board of the pre-university colleges, which come under the pre-university education department. “In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public law and order should not be worn,” the order asserted.

The government order noted that the KEA-1983 had explained that all students should wear a common uniform so that they should belong to a common family and behave in a manner that there is no discrimination. The order also cited the rulings of Supreme Court and various High Courts in India in favour of uniform.

Hijab Row Echoes in Parliament

The opposition on Monday raised the Karnataka hijab row in the Lok Sabha and many MPs moved adjournment motions. The Congress, IUML and some other members raised the issue which is hogging the national attention these days. T.N. Prathapan, Congress MP said, “I request the Education Minister to intervene in this matter to ensure the constitutional rights of the students are upheld and matter is resolved.” Earlier, IUML Lok Sabha MPs had given adjournment notice to demand discussion on the Udupi Hijab row in Karnataka which took place recently.

How the Controversy Started?

The hijab row started after a few students in Udupi Government Pre-University College started wearing hijab last month and were turned out of classrooms. The students refused to attend classes without hijab and the college administration on the other hand took a firm stand to allow them only if they shun hijab.

