Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair a high-level meeting on Thursday to decide on reopening of schools and colleges in the state which were closed amid the row over wearing hijab by students. "CM will chair a meeting (today evening) and after knowing the real order of the court we will decide (reopening of high schools and colleges)," Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said.

Earlier today, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Bommai said he has called a meeting of Education Minister B.C. Nagesh, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and officials of both departments in the evening to take a decision on extending the closure of schools and colleges. "We will take stock of the developments that have taken place till now," he said.

"All organisations have the responsibility of maintaining peace and communal harmony. We will wait for the court order. In democracy, we have to respect the court's order," the Chief Minister said. The Karnataka high court on Thursday passed an interim order allowing the opening of colleges but that no student should insist on wearing "religious clothes" until the time the court decides the matter.

During the hearing, advocate Sanjay Hegde, while appearing for students claimed that the girls faced discrimination in their classes as they were made to stand out since December last year, Live Law reported. The students’ lawyer argued that there was no provision for a school uniform, citing the Karnataka Education Act, saying that uniforms were school phenomenon, the website quoted Hegde.

On Wednesday, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi constituted a full bench, comprising himself and Justices Krishna S Dixit and J M Khazi, which will look into the hijab matter on Thursday. The high court was hearing petitions filed by some Muslim girls studying in government Pre-University colleges in Udupi district against a ban on their entry into classrooms with their hijabs on.