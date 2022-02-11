Bengaluru: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to urgently hear the appeals against the Karnataka high court’s interim order banning the hijab and other religious dresses in schools and colleges in the state. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the apex court will interfere only at an appropriate time. “Don’t spread these things to a national level. We will interfere only at an appropriate time,” the CJI said.Also Read - Hijab Row: Muslim Students Approach SC As K'taka HC Asks Them Not To Wear Religious Dress Till Verdict

An appeal has been filed before the Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court's interim order proposing to bar students from wearing religious garments to educational institutions in Karnataka. This comes after the full bench of the Karnataka High Court hearing pleas against the hijab ban in the state's high schools and junior colleges issued an interim order directing students to return to classes — and that "till the matter is pending before the court these students and all stakeholders will not insist on wearing religious garments".

"We will pass an order that let the institutions start, but till the matter is pending, these students and stakeholders will not insist on wearing any religious garment or head dress. We will restrain everyone. We want peace and tranquility….Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist for wearing all these religious things. We will restrain everyone (in the interim) from adopting all these practices," the Chief Justice had said.

