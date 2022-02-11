Bengaluru: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to urgently hear the appeals against the Karnataka high court’s interim order banning the hijab and other religious dresses in schools and colleges in the state. Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the apex court will interfere only at an appropriate time. “Don’t spread these things to a national level. We will interfere only at an appropriate time,” the CJI said.Also Read - Hijab Row: Muslim Students Approach SC As K'taka HC Asks Them Not To Wear Religious Dress Till Verdict
An appeal has been filed before the Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court’s interim order proposing to bar students from wearing religious garments to educational institutions in Karnataka. This comes after the full bench of the Karnataka High Court hearing pleas against the hijab ban in the state’s high schools and junior colleges issued an interim order directing students to return to classes — and that “till the matter is pending before the court these students and all stakeholders will not insist on wearing religious garments”. Also Read - Schools in Karnataka To Reopen From Monday Upto Class 10, Degree Colleges Later: CM Basavaraj Bommai
“We will pass an order that let the institutions start, but till the matter is pending, these students and stakeholders will not insist on wearing any religious garment or head dress. We will restrain everyone. We want peace and tranquility….Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist for wearing all these religious things. We will restrain everyone (in the interim) from adopting all these practices,” the Chief Justice had said. Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka CM Bommai To Decide on Reopening of Schools Today
Karnataka Hijab row
- In December, Udipi’s Kundapur PU college’s principal – Rudra Gowda issued a circular – banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms.
- This decision led to uproar, with some students not being allowed to enter classrooms by college staff and fellow students. Similarly, students were stopped from attending college for wearing head-scarves instead of full-length hijabs.
- Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students.
- Later, the Government PU College, Kundapura allowed the Hijab-clad female students to enter the premises on Monday, but seated them in separate classrooms, away from other students.
- Protests have sprung across Karnataka in Udipi, Chikmagalur, Mangalore, Bhadravathi, Kundapura, Belgaum, Mysore, Bengaluru with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them.
- After a violent clash between police and students, the state govt has issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.