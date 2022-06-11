Bengaluru: The Hijab row had rocked the state of Karnataka a few months back and on the heels of it is brewing a new din — the skull cap versus saffron shawls.Also Read - Man Arrested For Throwing Acid On Woman Colleague After She Declines Marriage Proposal in Bengaluru

The skull cap-saffron shall controversy has erupted at the state-owned Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) where a section of Hindu employees, objecting to the Muslim drivers, conductors, and other staff wearing skull caps, are now attending duty donning saffron shawls. Hindu employees have objected to the wearing of skull caps by their Muslim colleagues, saying that it was in violation of the uniform rules set by the BMTC.

It is worth noting that the BMTC has specified uniforms for its employees but the Muslim employees who wear the skull caps during work hours have squarely refused to remove them, prompting the Hindu employees to don the saffron shawls in retaliation.

They have also formed an association in the name of “Kesari Karmikara Sangha” aimed at implementing strict uniform rules in BMTC and shunning wearing the skull cap.

The sources said that about 1,500 employees were registered under the association and they have decided to wear saffron shawls until the skull caps are banned during duty hours.

Meanwhile, BMTC Vice-Chairman MR Venkatesh said he came to know about the situation only when he saw it in the media.

“I request the media not to give importance to this news. BMTC has a uniform code similar to the police department. The employees will have to follow uniform rules like how they are following all these days. They will have to be disciplined. There is no confusion,” he said.

When asked about the formation of “Kesari Karmikara Sangha”, he said this won’t be encouraged and legal action would be initiated.

“We will give directions to all depots and manage the situation efficiently without giving room for confusion.”

(With agency inputs)