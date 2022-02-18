Bengaluru: The Karnataka Minority Welfare Department issued an order on Thursday restraining students of minority institutions run by the government from wearing hijab, scarfs or saffron shawls, news agency ANI reported. A circular issued by Major Manivannan P, secretary in the department of minority welfare, Hajj and Wakf Department, said the Karnataka High Court has in its interim order restrained all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders.Also Read - Amid Hijab Row, Prohibitory Orders In Bengaluru Extended Till Feb 28 | Check Guidelines

“The above High Court order is applicable to residential schools, colleges, Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools coming under the minority welfare department. Against this background, wearing saffron shawl, scarves, Hijab or any other religious flags is prohibited in the schools and colleges and Maulana Azad Model English Medium schools, which come under the minority welfare department,” the order read. Also Read - Hijab Row: Policemen Lathi-charge Female Protesters In Ghaziabad Over Hijab Protest | Watch

Interestingly, the uniform for students in some minority institutions includes the hijab itself. As per the government order, students can come to campus wearing hijab but cannot attend classes wearing it. Also Read - Karnataka Hijab Row: Fresh Protests Erupt in Govt Colleges as Students Denied Entry Citing HC Order

Karnataka Minority Welfare Department restrains students of schools under the Dept from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags or similar inside classrooms until further orders pic.twitter.com/xPjfR74Np6 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

The circular was issued a day after state Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said that the High Court’s interim order was not applicable for degree college students.

The order comes amid simmering tension in the schools and colleges over minority girls with Burqa and Hijab being denied entry in the schools and colleges, following last week’s High Court order. Meanwhile, cases were registered against nine people for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the Shivamogga district authority under Section 144 of the CrPC.

They had staged protest against the PU College authorities in the district headquarter town for not letting the Muslim girls with Burqa on the campus.