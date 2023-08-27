Home

Karnataka

Teen Assaulted, Verbally Abused Over Friendship With Girl From Another Community In Karnataka’s Belagavi; 6 Held

Teen Assaulted, Verbally Abused Over Friendship With Girl From Another Community In Karnataka’s Belagavi; 6 Held

Gyaneshwar was thrashed by a mob of some men after they spotted her roaming with a Muslim girl in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A teenager was beaten and verbally abused by a mob of men in Belagavi district of Karnataka on Sunday after he was spotted with a female friend who belonged to another community. The Karnataka Police said they have arrested six people so far in connection with the assault which was allegedly fueled by communal hatred.

Trending Now

According to reports, the victim, identified as Gyaneshwar, owns a footwear shop in the area, was spotted roaming with a Muslim girl by some men of her community. Upon seeing this, the men allegedly cornered Gyaneshwar and thrashed him for befriending a Muslim girl.

Police said the incident took place in Khade Bazar area of Belagavi district.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, showing the men assaulting and verbally abusing the Hindu boy after they spotted him roaming around with a Muslim girl.

Following the incident, police took cognizance and registered an FIR against 13 people at the Market Police Station. Belagavi Commissioner of Police, Sidaramappa said the cops have arrested six people involved in the incident and booked them under relevant sections of the law.

The senior officer said that police have launched searches to nab the other accused in the case who are currently on the run, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

As per reports, Gyaneshwar and the girl were travelling in an auto-rickshaw from the Belagavi bus station to Khade Bazar when they were spotted by some men from her community. The men then surrounded the teenager and beat him up. The attackers also verbally abused the Hindu boy and admonished him for roaming with a Muslim girl.

More details in the case are awaited.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES