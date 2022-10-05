Kalaburagi, Karnataka: On the Day of Dussehra on Wednesday, there is a high vigil and beefed up security arrangements in the Kalaburgi district, Karnataka after the Dalit Sena announced that if the effigy of Ravan is burnt, the effigy of Lord Ram would also be set on fire.Also Read - Mysore Dussehra 2022: 750 Kilo Throne Of Gold, More Than 1.5 Lakh Bulbs In Reverence Of Chamunda Devi

Actually, the Dalit Sena is opposing the ritual of burning the effigy of the demon king Ravan, called Ravan dahan on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami. Also Read - Vijaya Dashami Special: These 3 Villages In India Do Not Celebrate Dussehra

Many Hindu groups have organised the burning of a 50-foot tall Ravan effigy on the premises of the Appa Jatra Grounds in Kalaburagi, said the police to which objections have been raised by several Dalit organisations as they claim that the Ravan dahan programme is being held without permission from the authorities. They have further warned that they will burn the effigy of Lord Ram if Hindu activists burn Ravan’s effigy. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav to Virender Sehwag; How Cricketers Wished Fans on Auspicious Day

According to the reports, the Hindu organisations, facing stiff resistance, have dropped the programme of the burning of the effigy of Ravan and will celebrate other rituals.

(With agency inputs)