New Delhi: In yet another incident of alleged honour killing, a 25-year-old Dalit man was brutally killed over his relationship with a Muslim girl in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Kamble. His mother claimed that the girl’s father & brother stabbed Vijay. She also alleged that the girl’s family had threatened to cut off his head if he did not end the relationship.Also Read - Karnataka Doctor Honey-Trapped, Robbed of Rs 1.16 Crore; Victim's Friend Behind Conspiracy

Karnataka | 25-year-old Vijay Kumar killed for his alleged interfaith relationship in Wadi town of Kalaburagi district. Case registered under 302 & 34 IPC and SC/ST Act at Wadi PS. The girl's father & brother stabbed my son, stated the deceased's mother in the FIR. — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2022

Also Read - At World Economic Forum In Davos, Sadhguru Makes Impassioned Appeal To "Save Soil"

2 Arrested, Case Registered Under Section 302, 34 IPC And SC/ST Act

Meanwhile, police have arrested two people — Shahabuddin (19) and Nawaz (19) and registered a case under 302 & 34 IPC and SC/ST Act at Wadi police station. Moreover, the woman’s family members are being interrogated in connection with the case. Also Read - Mangaluru: Section 144 Imposed Around Juma Masjid After Discovery of 'Temple-Like Structure' Inside The Mosque

Karnataka Interfaith Marriage: What Led to Vijay’s Death?

The incident took place on Monday night at around 8:30 PM. Reports claimed that an argument broke out between the girl’s brothers Shahabuddin and Nawaz and Vijay near a bridge in Wadi railway station. In no time, the argument turned ugly and the duo stabbed Vijaya with a knife and iron rod, which led to his death.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police, Isha Pant said, “There were multiple injuries on his neck and hit marks on the head of the deceased. He died on the spot. Preliminary investigation suggested the attack wasn’t pre-planned, but we are in the process of finding more evidence.”