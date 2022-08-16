Bengaluru: Domestic passengers at Bengaluru airport will now be able to have a smoother travel experience after it introduced facial recognition systems on Tuesday. A beta version of Digi Yatra at the airport will automatically process passengers’ entry based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints. These include entry to the airports, security check and boarding gate. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) too had launched a beta version of the DigiYatra app on the Android platform that will allow passengers to avail quicker check-in at the airport’s Terminal 3.Also Read - Delhi Airport ALERT: New Face Scan Entry For Flyers From Today. Deets Inside

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the platform secures privacy. “Passengers need not worry about sharing their data as it is secure and will be deleted after 24 hours following their travel,” BIAL said in a press release. Also Read - What's 'DigiYatra'? How Will It Benefit Those Flying From T3, Delhi Airport?

What is Digi Yatra

Digi Yatra is a project of the civil aviation ministry and it has been under trial since 2017. It was rolled out for domestic passengers at Delhi airport’s T3, where AirAsia India, Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Vistara operate. In Bengaluru, AirAsia India and Vistara airlines are integrated with Digi Yatra. Also Read - DIAL Installs First-Of-Its-Kind IoT Devices In Delhi Airport Vehicles. Deets Inside

A beta version of Digi Yatra app is available for Android users and will be available for the iOS platform in a few weeks. Participation in the Digi Yatra scheme is voluntary for passengers and those opting for it will have to download the app, register themselves, link Aadhar details, take a selfie and add Covid-19 vaccination information.

How Digi Yatra works

Entry E-Gate at airport:

Passengers arrive at the Entry E-gate

They scan their bar-coded boarding basses

They look into Facial Recognition System (FRS) camera installed at E-Gate

System validates a passenger’s ID and travel document

E-gate opens to allow the passenger into the airport

Entry to Security Hold Area (SHA):

Passengers arrive at Entry E-gate

They look into the FRS camera installed on E-Gate

System validates passenger’s ID and travel documents

E-gate will open to allow passengers for security check

How to Download the DigiYatra App?

Domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 by any airline can download the app and register themselves before witnessing the seamless travel experience at the airport.

The beta version of the DigiYatra app is available on the Andriod platform and will be available on the IOS platform in a few weeks, the DIAL said, adding the app will be used by the passengers to do their entire biometric registration.

After downloading the app, the passenger will have to register his or her phone number and Aadhaar card details.

Next, the passenger has to take a selfie, add vaccination details and scan the boarding pass.

Digi Yatra Foundation, a joint venture (JV) company with equity shareholding of Airport Authority of India and private airports, is the nationwide custodian of passenger ID validation process. The JV company will conduct regular audits of various compliances and guidelines including security, image quality and data privacy, the ministry of civil aviation said last month.