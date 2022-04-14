4th Wave of COVID in Karnataka: While some states are witnessing a surge in COVID cases, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Miinister K Sudhakar said that there is no cause for panic yet in the state. Asserting that the state is well prepared to face another wave of the pandemic, Sudhar further stated that predictive studies opine that the 4th wave will start in June-July and last till September. He also asked people not to lower their guard against coronavirus and continue using face masks. “Masks are still essential but there is no need to worry about the fourth wave. 5,000 children in the age group 6-12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine will be tested,” he added.Also Read - Covid XE Variant: Karnataka Holds High-Level Meeting; Health Minister K Sudhakar Shares BIG Update

Karnataka’s Preparation to Combat 4th Wave of Corona