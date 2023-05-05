Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Can KS Lingesh Repeat The Magic For JD(S) From Belur?

Karnataka Election 2023: Can KS Lingesh Repeat The Magic For JD(S) From Belur?

Belur Assembly Election 2023: For Belur constituency, J.E. Ramegowda of JD(S), Ravishankar M of AAP, KY Nanje Gowda of INC, and KS Manjunath Gowda of BJP are in the fray.

In 2018, Lingesha K S of the Janata Dal (Secular) won the seat.

Belur is a town and taluk in Hassan district, Karnataka. Belur is also Town Municipal Council and taluka. The Belur Assembly Constituency falls under the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

BELUR CANDIDATES LIST

K S Lingesh – JD(S)

B Shivram – INC

Hullalli K Suresh – BJP

The main candidates in the fray are K S Lingesh from JD(S), B. Shivram from INC, and Hullalli K Suresh from the BJP.

2018 RESULTS

In 2018, Lingesha K S of the Janata Dal (Secular) won the seat by defeating H K Suresh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a margin of 19690 votes.

The Belur Assembly Constituency falls under the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Prajwal Revanna won from Hassan Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 141324 votes by defeating Manju A of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Belur will go to the polls on Wednesday, May 10 along with other 223 Assembly seats. Karnataka Election Result 2023 will be declared on May 13.

Belur Assembly constituency is one of the 224 seats in Karnataka State Assembly in India.

Out of the 224 seats for the Karnataka Assembly, a party must win 113 seats to get the majority mark and form the government.

Karnataka Elections which will be held on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

