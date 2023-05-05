Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Can BJP Retain Yelahanka In 2023?

Yelahanka Assembly Election 2023: For Yelahanka constituency, it’s Munegowda from JD(S), Puttanna Manjunath from AAP, Keshava Rajanna B from INC, and SR Vishwanath from BJP.

Yelahanka is a suburb of Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka and one of the zones of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). It is the oldest part of the present Municipal Bengaluru (Bangalore) city and is in the north of the city.

It is part of the Chikballapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Yelahanka will go to the polls on Wednesday, May 10 along with other 223 Assembly seats. Karnataka Election Result 2023 will be declared on May 13.

The major parties in the fray are Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

YELAHANKA CANDIDATES LIST

Munegowda – JD(S)

Puttanna Manjunath – AAP

Keshava Rajanna B – INC

S.R. Vishwanath – BJP

2018 RESULTS

In 2018, S.R. Vishwanath of the BJP won the seat by defeating A M Hanumanthegowda of the Janata Dal (Secular) with a margin of 42503 votes.

Yelahanka Assembly Constituency falls under the Chikballapur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate BN Bache Gowda won from Chikballapur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 182110 votes by defeating M Veerappa Moily of the Indian National Congress.

Yelahanka comes under the Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka.

Yelahanka Assembly constituency is one of the 224 seats in Karnataka State Assembly in India.

Out of the 224 seats for the in Karnataka Assembly, a party must win 113 seats to get the majority mark and form the government.

Karnataka Elections which will be held on May 10 and results will be announced on May 13.

