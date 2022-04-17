Bengaluru: Karnataka government on Sunday clamped prohibitory orders in Hubballi city following incidents of violence over an objectionable post on social media. Along with clamping prohibitory orders, adequate number of KSRP platoons and police personnel had been deployed at strategic points According to the reports, the violence started after an objectionable photo appeared on social media in midnight.Also Read - After Delhi, 12 Cops Injured in Karnataka's Hubballi in Violence Over Social Media Post; 40 Arrested

Protesting against the post, hundreds of people from minority community gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station seeking action. The miscreants started stone-pelting. The situation turned serious as two groups indulged in stone-pelting. Four police vehicles were damaged in the incident and 12 persons, including policemen, were injured in the clash. Further CCTV footage showing the incident of violence had gone viral, worsening the situation.

The violent crowd had also torched the vehicles. The police had even fired teargas to control the violent mob.

A youth, who had put up the objectionable post, was also arrested. Hubballi-Dharwar Police Commissioner Labhu Ram stated that 12 people, including policemen, have been injured in the incident. He had appealed to the people not to come out of their houses.

Police have taken CCTV footage into their custody and are investigating the matter.

12 Police Personnel Injured, 40 Arrested

In the late night violence in Hubballi, 40 persons have been arrested, Police Commissioner Labhu Ram has said. Speaking to the media on Sunday Labhu said that six cases have been registered with regard to damage to public property and stone pelting.

Another FIR had already been filed on Saturday in connection with the provocative post and one youth had been arrested, he said. Along with clamping prohibitory orders in Hubballi city, adequate number of KSRP platoons and police personnel had been deployed at strategic points.