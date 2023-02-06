Home

Karnataka

‘I Am Against Hindutva Not Hindu:’ Congress Leader Siddaramaiah’s Remarks Stokes Controversy

Senior congress Leader Siddaramaiah remarks at a book launch event in Kalaburgi has sparked a controversial row again.

Bengaluru: Siddaramaiah, senior congress Leader once again made headlines for his ‘anti-hindutva’ remarks. At a book launch event in Kalaburgi on Monday, the former Chief Minister said that he is not against Hindu but is anti-Hindutva. He said, ” Hindutva is against Constitution.”

The congress leader further said, “Hindutva & Hindu dharma are different. I’m not against Hindu religion. I’m a Hindu but oppose Manuvad & Hindutva. He went on to claim that no religion supports murder & violence but “Hindutva & Manuvad support murder, violence & discrimination,” reported ANI quoting the congress leader.

Earlier in the month of January, Siddaramaiah had made controversial remarks by stating that he is a Hindu but opposed to Hindutva. He had also mentioned that he was against how the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was being used for political gains.

Earlier in the day he had taken a dig at the state government and claimed that the “secret” behind Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not expanding the Cabinet is to avoid making BJP strongman B S Yediyurappa’s son as a minister.

Karnataka assembly is bound for polls as the tenure will culminate on May 24, 2023.

