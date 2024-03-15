By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
‘I Can’t Say…’: BS Yediyurappa’s FIRST Reaction After Being Booked For Sexually Assaulting Minor
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Friday reacted to the alleged sexual assault case against him. In his first reaction, Yediyurappa said that a woman came to his house crying and he tried to help her, but she later “started talking against him”. “A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her,” ANI quoted Yediyurappa as saying.
