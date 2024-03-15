'I Can't Say...': BS Yediyurappa's FIRST Reaction After Being Booked For Sexually Assaulting Minor

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa on Friday reacted to the alleged sexual assault case against him. In his first reaction, Yediyurappa said that a woman came to his house crying and he tried to help her, but she later “started talking against him”. “A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her,” ANI quoted Yediyurappa as saying.