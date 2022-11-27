‘IIT, IIM Graduates Only,’ Bangalore Landlords Weird Demands For Tenants Amuse Twitterati

Bangalore House Hunting: A recent viral social media post depicts landlords demanding IIT and IIM degrees to rent their homes

Bangalore Landlords Weird Demands For Tenants Amuses Twitterati(Photo Credit: Twitter)

Karnataka: Bangalore, the silicon valley, is home to many people belonging to different parts of the country. House hunting in Banglore can be difficult, and landlords’ increasingly ‘weird’ demands have made it even tougher. A recent viral social media post depicts landlords demanding IIT and IIM degrees to rent their homes. Isn’t it shocking? The ideal “fit” for tenants in Bangalore is to have graduated from one of the premium Institutions in the country. Furthermore, agents request Tenants’ LinkedIn profiles, as requested by landlords.

Conversations between agents and tenants with excerpts of these ‘weird’ demands are going viral, and netizens are reacting hilariously. Recently Priyansh Jain, a Twitter user, shared his conversations with an agent, which elicited amusing responses from internet users.

Jain was looking for a one-bedroom apartment in Indiranagar, Domlur, or HAL area. While homeowners prefer tenants of a specific religion, food habits, or marital status, Jain was surprised when the agent asked for his LinkedIn profile and rejected him because he was not an IIT/IIM graduate.

The agent asks for his background, college, and workplace in the chats he shares. Jain claims to be a vegetarian and to work for Atlassian. He adds that he graduated from VIT Vellore, which appears to be the deciding factor. The agent then declines his application, stating, “Sorry, your profile does not fit.” Out of curiosity, what does the owner expect?” Jain asks, to which the agent responds, “IIT, IIM, CA ISB graduates.”

“#Bangalore flat owners, why do you do this?? P.S looking for a single vacancy (preferably vegetarian) near EGL(Indiranagar, Domlur, HAL). Flexible budget based on how good the flat is Bonus: I can also teach house-party/campfire guitar @BangaloreRoomi @FindFlatmate @twitrbnb,” Jain tweeted and shared the chats. The tweet went viral but now stands deleted. Twitteratis have labeled this demand “elitism” and shared the difficulty that thousands of people are having in finding a place to live. People have also drawn parallels between house hunting and job hunting. CHECK TWITTERATI REACTION TO HOUSE HUNTING #Bangalore Landlords#copied pic.twitter.com/seDrnqrWTD — Subhojit Dey 😼😼 (@thesubhojitdey) November 27, 2022 Getting a job is tough but getting a flat in Bangalore is tougher🤣#bangalore — Ruchika Bhartiya (@RuchikaBhartiy1) November 27, 2022 I can totally imagine people doing Problem solving and culture interviews next before selecting a tenant 😄…. This is next level elitism though by homeowners — Nikhil Jain (@nikhiljain35) November 25, 2022

Ok. This is absurd. Is there any roadmap to clear this tenant interview. Getting out of hand now. @peakbengaluru @BangaloreRoomi pic.twitter.com/PjxWtYM0el — Amit (@streotypdBihari) November 17, 2022