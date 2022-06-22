IKEA opens in Bengaluru: IKEA is the dream one-shop-stop for everyone who takes much interest in adorning their homes with unique furnishings. IKEA has something for everyone’s taste. Without further ado, this leading Swedish home furnishing retailer is finally opening its doors to India’s largest IKEA store in Nagasandra in Bengaluru, Karnataka on June 22. According to company officials, this store is expecting to attract around 50 lakh visitors this year in the city of Bengaluru.Also Read - Good Day For India Inc: Three Indian Cities Make To Top 40 Startup Hubs In The World

This would the fourth store in line in India after the ones already operational in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Worli City Store. With a planned investment of Rs3,000 crore, this store will be amongst the iconic landmarks in the city. People are expected to flock this furnishing store which boasts of having a diverse array of options for every consumer taste.

Hej Bengaluru, we can’t wait to welcome you all to the IKEA store in Nagasandra from 22nd June onwards! So last weekend, we set up a bedroom in UB City to give you a taste of what’s coming up.

Experience IKEA at multiple locations in Bengaluru. Know more: https://t.co/mSBAcptK9o pic.twitter.com/t7aYUQOF5Y — IKEAIndia (@IKEAIndia) June 19, 2022

Bengaluru is already ready for the largest IKEA store in India

Happy to see world’s greatest home furnishings brand @IKEAIndia being welcomed in Bengaluru’s No.1 read daily @Vijaykarnataka through a French Window!Svagata 🙏🏼 IKEA! @kalicharanRai pic.twitter.com/kRNDs3v8Jw — Ranjeet Kate (@katranjeet) June 22, 2022

What can you expect?

IKEA Nagasandra, in an endeavour to spread inspiration for a better living, will incorporate 65 room set ideas and more 7,000 home furnishing products Now, you don’t have to worry about your kids as this store will also have one of the largest children’s play area, ‘Smaland.’ For customers, there will be a 1,000 seater restaurant and a bistro which would serve Indian as well as Swedish delicacies. There will be vegetarian and vegan options too. Good day to shoppers! This IKEA store branch will be connected to the Nagsandra metro station, therefore, easing up commute for the people. In addition, the store will furnish its customers with personal shopper, click and collect, remote planning as an attempt to give a good shopping experience

Other key features

IKEA sources about 25-27% of its product locally with five suppliers in Karnataka and envisions to expand is local sourcing for long term.

It has already employed 1,000 co-workers with 72 per cent locals and plans to hire more people from the neighbourhood areas in Bengaluru.

It would employ 800-1000 direct workers and more 1,500 indirectly.

“We have a long-term commitment to Karnataka to create a positive impact on the local economy through our business. With our growing retail presence, IKEA India will be a strong contributor to increase the overall home furnishing market. It will give opportunities for a growing eco-system for the whole industry, including growing people and skills, we continue to stand by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people,” IKEA India Chief Executive Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer Susanne Pulverer said.

IKEA fosters the idea of best work environment offering equal pay and growth opportunities. It strongly believes in empowering women and has witnessed women taking up jobs which otherwise are assumed to be relegated to be a man’s job like- power stacking, assembly, forklifting etc.

IKEA is all geared up to welcome the people of Bengaluru and spread ideas for creative and affordable home furnishing sprees.