Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has in its forecast said that parts of Karnataka are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains for the next two days. The IMD has also issued "orange and yellow warnings" for the next few days. The IMD on Tuesday predicted showers in the state, including the capital Bengaluru. A yellow warning has been issued for 19 districts in the state with the likelihood of heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

For Bengaluru, the IMD has issued an alert for the urban areas as the region might receive heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. Bengaluru witnessed a heavy downpour on Monday evening that continued beyond midnight following which several parts of the city were flooded and authorities had to answer many complaints related to water entering homes and power outages.

According to the official statistics released by the state government on Tuesday, heavy rains have claimed 39 lives and destroyed 2,430 houses to date since June 1 in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners of 11 rain-hit districts on Tuesday and took stock of the damages caused by incessant rain and floods in the state since June 1.