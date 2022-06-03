Bengaluru: Heavy rains are predicted to hit Karnataka on Friday and continue for four days by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Due to this, it has further sounded a yellow alert in Bengaluru.Also Read - Karnataka Concerned Over Rising COVID Cases in Kerala, Maharashtra; Health Dept Mulls Travel Restrictions

Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are to witness heavy showers. Rains are going to lash Hassan, Shivamogga, Ramanagar, Kodagu and Chikkamagalur districts.

Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar districts of south Karnataka. Yellow alert has been sounded in Bengaluru and coastal districts.

It has also been warned of rain with lightning and thunder in most districts of the state. Bengaluru will experience lightning and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday. North Karnataka districts of Bagalkot, Bidar, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur will not be affected with rainfall.

This development follows the announcement made by IMD recently about the onset of South West Monsoon over coast and parts of south interiors of Karnataka.

IMD has announced the onset of South West Monsoon over Coastal Karnataka and most parts of South Interior Karnataka including #Bengaluru today. Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through Karwar, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur and Bengaluru. #Monsoon2022 pic.twitter.com/E6JMsF0BQ2 — Bengaluru Weather (@BngWeather) May 31, 2022

Yellow alert is a signal of just watch and the weather condition during this alert is heavy rain from 7.5 to 15 mm.

Earlier in May, Bengaluru was on orange alert for the heavy showers that waterlogged a lot of regions in the city.

(With inputs from IANS)