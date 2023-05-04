Home

Karnataka

Indi Assembly Election 2023: Congress Eyes Hattrick As JDS Pins Hope On Old Guard

Congress had won two consecutive times from Indi constituency and it hopes to secure a hattrick this time with party's sitting MLA Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil.

Congress's Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil had won the Indi seat in 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election by defeating JDS leader BD Patil.

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress’s Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil is the sitting MLA from the Indi Assembly constituency which falls in the Bijapur district. The voting for 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka will take place on May 10 (Wednesday) and the counting will be held on May 13 (Saturday).

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Secure 3rd Consecutive Win?

Congress leader Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil had won the Indi seat in 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election by defeating Janata Dal Secular (JDS)’s BD Patil by a thin margin of 9,938 votes. Rayagoud V Patil had won 50,401 votes while BD Patil received 40,463 votes.

Congress had won two consecutive times from Indi constituency and it hopes to secure a hattrick this time with party’s sitting MLA Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil from the seat. Rayagoud V Patil had also won the Indi seat in 2013 Karnataka Assembly Election. Meanwhile, JDS had once again fielded BD Patil from Indi. The HD Deve Gowda-led JDS hopes to bank on old guard BD Patil to take on Congress’ Yashvanth Rayagoud V Patil.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on the other hand, has fielded Kasagouda Biradar from Indi and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gave the ticket to Gopal R Patil.

About Karnataka Election 2023 – 5 Points To Know

Karnataka is set to witness a three-cornered contest between BJP, Congress and Janata Dal Secular (JDS).

The Congress and Communist Party of India (CPI) stitched alliance for the Karnataka assembly polls to fight against the Bharatya Janata Party (BJP) . As per the understanding between the two parties, the CPI cadre will support the Congress candidates in 215 of the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state.

stitched alliance for the Karnataka assembly polls to fight against the . As per the understanding between the two parties, the CPI cadre will support the Congress candidates in 215 of the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) manifesto – The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a slew of promises in its manifesto for Karnataka polls including implementing the Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens and providing three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families annually. The BJP promised to launch the ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half-litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna- siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

– The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a slew of promises in its manifesto for Karnataka polls including implementing the Uniform Civil Code and National Register of Citizens and providing three free cooking gas cylinders to BPL families annually. The BJP promised to launch the ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half-litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna- siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits. Congress manifesto – The Congress, in its manifesto, promised to take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

– The Congress, in its manifesto, promised to take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others. Janata Dal Secular (JDS) manifesto – In its manifesto ‘Janata Pranalike’, the JDS promised to bring back four per cent reservation for Muslims, save Nandini milk brand and throw out Gujarat-based dairy cooperation Amul in Karnataka. The JDS also announced scheme for providing Rs 2,000 to agricultural labour families every month and give Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to women who marry farmers.

Brief: The polling for 224 Assembly constituencies will be held on May 10. Karnataka Election 2023 Result will be declared on May 13.

