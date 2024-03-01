Home

Karnataka

Indian Railways: Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Train Timings Revised from March 11; Check Details

The timings of the Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Train have been revised and the new timings will be implemented from March 11, 2024. Here's all you need to know...

Vande-Bharat

New Delhi: Railways is one of the most convenient, affordable and enjoyable means of travel, especially in India. Speaking of Indian Railways and the best trains it offers, one of them is the superfast Vande Bharat Express Train. The Vande Bharat Express Train was launched a few years ago and its popularity has only grown over the years. Speaking about the Bengaluru Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express, its timings have been revised again and the new timings will be applied from March 11, 2024. Here’s all you need to know…

Bengaluru – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Timing

As mentioned earlier, the timings of the Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express have been changed and the revised timings will be applicable from March 11, 2024. The train will begin 2 hours 25 minutes later and the return journey will begin 40 minutes late. The timings have been approved by the Railway Board. The Train No. 20642 will start from Coimbatore at 7:25 AM instead of 5:00 AM and on its return journey, the train will depart from Bengaluru Cantonment from 2:20 PM instead of 1:40 PM.

Bengaluru – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Routes

Speaking about the Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Train Route, the train going from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, will have stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur. The train going from Bengaluru Cantonment to Coimbatore will also have the same stops.

Bengaluru – Coimbatore Vande Bharat Ticket Fare

The fare of the Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Chair Car is Rs 1,400 as of January, 2024 and the Bengaluru-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Executive Car is Rs 2,355 as of January, 2024. The Bengaluru-Coimbatore train was initially starting at 5:00 AM and reaching at 11:30 AM but now the timings will be 7:25 AM to 1:50 PM. The Coimbatore-Bengaluru train was initially starting at 1:40 PM and arriving at 8:00 PM but now the timings are from 2:20 PM to 8:45 PM.

List of Vande Bharat Trains to Bengaluru

20703 YPR Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train

20704 KCG Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express Train

20661 KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express Train

20662 Dharwad-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Train

20641 Bengaluru Cantonment-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express Train

20646 Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express Train

