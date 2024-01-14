Home

Karnataka

Indira And Sanjay Gandhi Died Due To Cow Curse, Bhatkal Mosque Will Be Demolished Too: Karnataka BJP MP

Indira And Sanjay Gandhi Died Due To Cow Curse, Bhatkal Mosque Will Be Demolished Too: Karnataka BJP MP

Hegde said that just like the Babri Masjid Bhatkal's mosque would be demolished.

"Bhatkal's masjid will also be demolished like Babri Masjid," said Ananthkumar Hegde. (ANI image)

BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde: Anantkumar Hegde, the former Union Minister and controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Uttara Kannada constituency on Saturday said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her younger son and senior Congress leader Sanjay Gandhi were cursed with cow slaughter. “Indira Gandhi was shot dead on Gopasthami day, a result of the curse by the revered ascetic Karpatri Maharaj during a significant agitation for the ban on cow slaughter,” he said adding while attending a programme in Kumta adding that when Indira Gandhi was the PM, there was a big agitation about the ban on cow slaughter.

Trending Now

“When Indira Gandhi was the then prime minister, there was a big agitation about the ban on cow slaughter. Dozens of saints died in the movement and there was assassination of many saints and cows were slaughtered in the presence of Indira Gandhi, Hundreds of cows were also shot and killed. The great ascetic Karpatri Maharaj cursed Indira Gandhi,” he said.

You may like to read

“He cursed that your clan would be destroyed on Gopasthami day itself. Sanjay Gandhi died in a plane crash on Gopashtami, and Indira Gandhi was shot dead on Gopasthami,” he added.

Turning towards the sensitive and contentious mandir-masjid issue, the BJP MP said that the origin of many mosques in India is dubious as he connected the fate of Bhatkal’s golden village to the destruction of the Babri Masjid. Hegde said that just like the Babri Masjid Bhatkal’s mosque would be demolished.

“As Babri Masjid was destroyed, Bhatkal’s golden village will also join its line soon, Bhatkal’s masjid will also be demolished like Babri Masjid, This is the decision of Hindu society, not the decision of Ananthkumar Hegade,” he said.

“Consider it a threat if you want. There is also a mosque in CP Bazaar of Sirasi. This was earlier the Vijaya Vitthal Temple. Our opponent is not Congress but the mentality of some people,” he asserted.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slammed the BJP MP over his controversial remarks and said that the language used by the latter reflects his culture.

“The language used by Uttara Kannada MP Anantakumar Hegde for political purposes reflects his culture. Is it possible to expect a better culture from Anant Kumar Hegde, who said that he would change the Constitution when he was a central minister?” Siddaramaiah said in a post on X.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.