International Flights Latest News Today: As the coronavirus cases continues to increase in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday issued new quarantine guidelines for the air passengers from 'at-risk' countries and 'non-at-risk' countries. Giving details, the state government in the order stated that the international arrivals from both 'At-risk' countries and 'Non-at-risk' countries who test positive for Covid at the airports but are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic to undergo 7-day institutional quarantine and followed by further 7-day home quarantine.

According to reports, the state's COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) had recommended the state to implement the rules for the air passengers.

Taking note of the Omicron and coronavirus cases, the TAC during its meeting on Monday night had recommended that the COVID positive patients should be put up in COVID Care Centres (CCCs).

“The duration of CCC/institutional isolation should be for five days, and if free of respiratory symptoms and oxygen saturation is over 94% during the preceding three days then they can be discharged with a negative RT-PCR test on the fifth day. In case of asymptomatics the fifth day should be counted from the day of sample collection/testing,” the TAC was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar had said that people need to be cautious for the next four to six weeks to control a possible third wave of COVID. He urged people to follow the guidelines and containment measures announced by the government and cooperate with the administration.

“New COVID guidelines have been released after a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. My appeal to the people is, four to six weeks is crucial. As we have observed worldwide, it is declining in five to six weeks. This wave will not be for too long, like in the first and second wave that was for three to four months,” Sudhakar said.

He also sought cooperation from all stakeholders, including opposition parties and organisations to join hands with the government in containing the spread of the virus.

Corona cases: The new COVID cases in Karnataka nearly doubled in 24 hours to 4,246 and reported two deaths on Wednesday, taking the count to 30,17,572 and the fatalities toll to 38,357.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 111 new cases, Udupi 88, Mysuru 59 followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,72,050 positive case, followed by Mysuru 1,80,445 and Tumakuru 1,21,421.