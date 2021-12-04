Bengaluru: International passengers from non-risk countries who are randomly selected for testing for COVID-19 will not have to pay for RT-PCR. BIAL on Saturday announced that it will bear testing costs for 2% of international passengers who will be randomly chosen at Kempegowda airport. As per protocol, passengers from non-risk countries are randomly asked to undergo COVID-19 tests after their arrival.Also Read - Sample of 1 Person Who Tested Covid Positive at Bengaluru Airport Different From Delta: Karnataka Health Minister

"As per the international travel guidelines, 2% of the passengers coming from countries that are not in the 'at-risk' list shall undergo random testing at the Airport on arrival. The cost of random testing of such passengers will be borne by BIAL," it said in a tweet.

On December 2, as many as 358 passengers from at-risk countries and 96 out of 1,403 from non at-risk countries were tested at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). RT-PCR tests were conducted for 33 from at-risk countries and 24 from others. A total of 325 passengers from at-risk countries and 72 from other countries had to undergo the Rapid PCR test, BIAL said.

Karnataka has introduced updated Covid-19 guidelines, based on recommendations by the technical advisory committee, after two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus were detected in the state. According to the updated guidelines, all cultural activities/fests, functions have been postponed till January 15, 2022 in all educational institutions.

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai discussed concerns over the new variant in a high-level meeting in Bengaluru on Friday. State Health Minister and other health officials were present at the meeting.

The Union government on Thursday said two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka and asked people not to panic but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay. Both the patients are men aged 66 years and 46 years with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, a central government official said during a press conference in New Delhi.