Home

Karnataka

International Women’s Day: Bus Travel To Be Free For Bengaluru Women On March 8

International Women’s Day: Bus Travel To Be Free For Bengaluru Women On March 8

The decision has been taken to celebrate and honour women on International Women's Day.

Bus travel in Bengaluru to be free for women on International Women's Day

International Women’s Day: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday announced that bus travel for women passengers will be free on March 8 in wake of International Women’s Day. The decision has been taken to celebrate and honour women on International Women’s Day. As per the notification, women passengers can travel free of cost in any type of bus including premier AC services such as Vajra and Vayu Vajra services (operated to Kempegowda International Airport) for free on 8 March.

The announcement was made keeping three objectives in mind :

Providing safe and secure public transport facilities for women

As women use public transportation in the city, traffic congestion and air pollution in the city will be reduced

Improve mass transportation in the City

“In this Background, on the occasion of International Women’s Day i.e on 08.03.2023, BMTC has provided free travel facility to all Women passengers in all its bus services including AC Vajra and Vayuvajra (Airport) Services.” the BMTC statement read.

You may like to read

The last time the BMTC announced free rides for the residents of Bengaluru was when it completed 25 years of service on 15th August 2022.

This is the first time free city bus service will be provided to women, on 8 March.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.