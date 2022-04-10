Bengaluru: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday dismissed media reports claiming that a team of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has come from the United States to India to investigate the Bitcoin hacking case in Karnataka. “Reference is invited to reports in sections of media that a FBI team has come to India to investigate a Bitcoin case of Karnataka police. This is to inform that FBI has not sent any team to India for conducting a probe in the matter nor has any request been made by FBI to CBI for conducting investigation in this case in India,” the CBI said in a statement.Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Section 144 In Mulbagal City After Miscreants Pelt Stones At Shobha Yatra

The premier probe agency of India said the question of according any permission for the probe by the competent authority in India does not arise. Also Read - 7 Men Arrested For Raping, Filming Minor Girl in Bengaluru's Yelahanka

“CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India coordinates closely with international law enforcement agencies including FBI,” the CBI added. Also Read - Bengaluru Schools Receive Bomb Threat, Emergency Response Pressed In

The Bitcoin case had brought turmoil in the state last year when media reported that a hacker had hacked into the Bitcoin portal and siphoned off huge amount of money.

The statement comes after the Congress Party on Fridayquestion if the american probe agency was in India to investigate an alleged “Bitcoin scam” which the party had accused the BJP-led government in Karnataka of covering up last year.

