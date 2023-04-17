Home

Karnataka

Jagadish Shettar Joins Congress After BJP Denies Him Ticket Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

Jagadish Shettar Joins Congress After BJP Denies Him Ticket Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who resigned as BJP MLA, on Monday joined Congress with weeks ahead of the state Assembly polls.

Jagadish Shettar said he "wholeheartedly" joined Congress. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A day after breaking ties with BJP, former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar on Monday joined Congress. Shettar said he “wholeheartedly” joined the grand old party “without giving any second thought”.

“I am wholeheartedly joining Congress. I was contacted by Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Randeep Surjewala and MB Patil. When they invited me, I came without any second thought,” Jagadish Shettar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.