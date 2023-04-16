Home

Jagadish Shettar Resigns From Karnataka Assembly After Being Denied Ticket For Assembly Polls

Hubballi: Disgruntled BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday resigned from the Karnataka assembly after being denied ticket by the party for the May 10 assembly poll. The 67-year-old leader said he would also resign from the BJP.

“I have not decided yet,” says BJP leader & Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on being asked whether he will be joining Congress.

“I have not decided yet,” says BJP leader & Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar on being asked whether he will be joining Congress. pic.twitter.com/XnBSjlogBp — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Shettar reached Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and handed over his resignation letter to assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.

#WATCH | BJP leader & Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar tenders his resignation as an MLA to Karnataka Assembly Speaker, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, at Sirsi. pic.twitter.com/v0RNQcdj6C — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

Shettar, a six-time MLA, was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the May 10 assembly election from Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan tried till late Saturday night to persuade him, but he did not budge and remained adamant on his stand to contest the assembly election.

