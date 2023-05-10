Home

Karnataka

Jamkhandi Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Be Able To Retain Its Bastion In A Close Contest Against BJP

Jamkhandi Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Be Able To Retain Its Bastion In A Close Contest Against BJP

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters.

Jamkhandi Assembly Election 2023: Will Congress Be Able To Retain Its Bastion In A Close Contest With BJP

Jamkhandi is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai Karnataka region and Bagalkot district of Karnataka. Jamkhandi is part of the Bagalkot Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.32%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.82%, according to the Census of India, 2011.

You may like to read

In Karnataka Assembly Elections, Jamkhandi will witness Yakub Babalal Kapadewal from JD(S) vs Siddu Nyame Gowda from INC vs Jagadish Gudagunti from BJP. Karnataka will go to polls on May 10th and results will be announced on May 13th. The winning party must have 113 seats to form the Government in Karnataka out of 224 seats.

In 2018, Anand Siddu Nyamagouda of the indian national congress won the seat by defeating Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 39480 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Gaddigoudar Parvatagouda Chandanagouda won from Bagalkot Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 168187 votes by defeating Veena Kashappanavar of the Indian National Congress.

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: Key Details

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.