JD(S) Likely To Join NDA As Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy Meet BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Shah In Delhi

Gowda and Kumaraswamy held a meeting with the BJP top brass to discuss an alliance between JD(S) and BJP in Karnataka and for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: The Janata Dal (Secular) is likely to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as early as tomorrow (Friday) as former Prime Minister and JD (S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy reportedly met BJP President JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament on Thursday.

Citing sources, India Today reported that Gowda and Kumaraswamy held a meeting with the BJP top brass to discuss an alliance between JD(S) and BJP in Karnataka and for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. According to the report, the seat-sharing formula for next year’s general elections was also discussed during the meeting.

The JD(S) leaders are also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and formally announce their alliance with the BJP and entry into the NDA, according to the report. “There is a meeting this evening and I will openly share all the details once we have an outcome,” the report quoted Kumaraswamy as having said before departing for Delhi earlier today.

“Neither have we thought about it (seats) so far, nor have they (BJP) proposed anything in this regard. When we discuss in the evening, we will discuss in detail about the current situation in all 28 (Lok Sabha) seats, what was the situation in the earlier election and what is the situation after the 2023 Assembly polls,” Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister of Karnataka stated.

Rumors about the JD(S) joining NDA and entering into an alliance with BJP have been rife since statements hinting at the same were made by BJP strongman and former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

The veteran BJP leader has recently dropped hints of the saffron party considering an alliance with the JD(S) for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The arrangement, if it comes to fruition, will dictate that JD (S) fields its candidates four out of 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka in the general elections.

Yediyurappa, however, had later stated that the discussions between the two parties had not reached a conclusive agreement.

The JD(S) had aligned with the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, however, the parties faced a drubbing as the BJP sweeped 25 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka and even an independent candidate supported by the BJP won from Mandya constituency.

On the other hand, the Congress and JD(S) only managed to secure a single seat each.

