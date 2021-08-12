Bengaluru: With the threats of Covid third wave looms over the country, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday asked officials in border districts to be extra alert to check COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Karnakata government had asked the Indian Railways to ensure that the passengers from Kerala and Maharashtra are tested for the COVID-19 virus before they board trains to the state capital (Bengaluru). Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that people directly travel from Maharashtra and Kerala to Bengaluru, leading to the spike in the Covid cases in the state.Also Read - Odisha: Puri's Jagannath Temple Reopens In Phases, Public To Get Entry From Aug 23

Bommai was in the district headquarters town of Dakshina Kannada district (bordering Kerala) today which has seen a significant rise in coronavirus cases in recent days. “I have come here to review the COVID-19 situation. Our objective is to completely control COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada district. There is a need to take extra precautionary measures in the border regions,” Bommai told reporters. Also Read - Breaking: West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till August 30, Reduces Night Curfew Timings | Full List of Guidelines Here

Bommai To Visit Different Districts to Check COVID-19 Situation:

Karnataka Chief Minister would be visiting districts bordering Maharashtra and Kerala where the number of COVID-19 cases is rising. Bommai visited the Mysuru district, sharing its border with Kerala, on Monday. The district has witnessed an increase in the COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Postpones School Reopening Amid COVID-19 Fears

Before leaving for Mysuru, the Chief Minister said, “I am going to Mysuru today, and will have a discussion with officials on the COVID-19 situation in the district. I have also decided to visit all the border districts where there are more Covid cases.”

During his visit, Bommai also made a stop at the Chamundeshwari temple and Suttur seer mutt of Mysuru. Bidar, Vijayapura, Belagavi, and Kalaburagi districts share their borders with Maharastra, whereas Mysuru, Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Chamarajanagara districts of Karnataka share border with Kerala. A weekend curfew has been imposed in these districts, along with a night curfew across Karnataka.

As soon as the ministers took their oath, Bommai appointed each of them a district to look after the COVID-19 situation and the flood situation in the state.