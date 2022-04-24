Bengaluru: As India witnesses a concerning surge in Covid cases, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government will implement the coronavirus guidelines after a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 April. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Bommai urged the people to take all the necessary precautions and not to drop their guards.Also Read - Bengaluru School Asks Students to Carry Bible Daily, Right-wingers Term The Order 'Violation of Articles 25, 30'

He further added that the Union government has instructed all States to maintain restraint and experts have also suggested taking precautionary measures using the experience of earlier waves. Also Read - Karnataka Imposes COVID Measures as Bengaluru Detects Omicron Sub-Variant, COVID 4th Wave May Hit State in 3-4 Weeks

According to the reports, new guidelines are likely to be issued after Prime Minister’s meeting with all states to discuss the Covid situation across the nation. Moreover, scientists are also studying the new variants of the virus. Depending on their suggestions a new protocol would be prepared later, the chief minister said. Also Read - From No-Fine Mask to Corona Restrictions, Here's How Karnataka is Preparing to Tackle Possible 4th COVID Wave

India’s Covid Tally:

India on Sunday reported 2,593 new coronavirus infections and 44 fresh fatalities. With these new numbers, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,57,545, while the active cases increased to 15,873, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll climbed to 5,22,193.

Here are some of the key details:

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent

An increase of 794 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.59 per cent

The weekly positivity rate as 0.54 per cent

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,19,479

The case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.67 crore. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.