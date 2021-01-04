Kalaburagi: A three-year-old girl who was sent to jail along with her mother over a clash died in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Saturday. Also Read - Six of a Wedding Party From Karnataka Killed in Bus accident in Kerala's Kasaragod

Hundreds of people staged a protest against local police on Sunday outside Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi, over the girl's death.

After the girl got sick and her condition deteriorated in the jail, she was rushed to GIMS hospital, where she breathed her last on Saturday morning.

“A woman was arrested in a case and was jailed with her child in Jewargi police station. The child got sick and was sent to the hospital where she died. A probe is on,” Kalaburagi SP Simi Mariam George said.

Jewargi Congress MLA Dr Ajay Singh who was was protesting with his party members said, “A fight erupted between two groups on December 30, during Gram Panchayat election results. The people from our party was put in jail under non-bailable sections of laws. Police put BJP people under bailable offence and they got bail at the station itself.”

He added, “On December 31, police arrested women and children. On Saturday a three-year-old was killed. I am holding the police responsible for this. We want enquiry in this case.”

The police assured the protesters of fair enquiry into the case and the demonstration ended thereafter.

(With inputs from ANI)