Bengaluru: At least 48 people, including 22 children were admitted to a district hospital as they fell ill after eating food served at Yamunarappa Urus (a religious ceremony) at Domanal village of Bagalkot taluka. As per a report, people, within an hour of consuming food, started vomiting and complained of diarrhea. Locals soon alerted the health department who rushed to the spot within minutes.

Of the total 48 hospitalised— 22 are children, 12 are women and 10 are elderly persons. All those admitted are said to be out of danger and responding to the treatment.

Talking to The New Indian Express, Dr Jayashree Emmi, District Health Officer (DHO), informed that they have collected samples of food and water served at Urus and an investigation will be carried out on the incident. "As a precautionary measure, two ambulances and a team of health professionals have been stationed in the village as a precaution", she told the portal.