New Delhi: At least six people died and over 150 hospitalised after drinking contaminated water at Makarabbi village in Karnataka’s Vijayanagar district. The Basavaraj Bommai government on Tuesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh to the families of those who died after drinking contaminated water and also ordered an inquiry into the deaths.Also Read - Dalit Man in Karnataka Made to Spend Rs 11,000 on Feast For Entering Temple

Munish Moudgil has been appointed as the officer to investigate the matter. “Our government has taken seriously people dying and falling ill after drinking the contaminated water. I have already said that an inquiry led by IAS officer Munish Moudgil will be conducted. He has to submit the report in a week,” Bommai told reporters. Also Read - Karnataka: 20% Beds In Govt Hospitals To Be Reserved for Children to Fight COVID Third Wave

The chief minister also assured that those responsible for sewage water getting mixed with tap water, be it local officers or engineers, will face action. Expressing sorrow over the tragedy, the Chief Minister said an exgratia of Rs three lakh will be given to the families of those who died after consuming contaminated water. Also Read - Third Wave of Corona in Karnataka? Rising Viral Flu Cases of Children in 12 Districts Keep Authorities on Their Toes

On three deaths due to monkey fever in Afzalpur in Kalaburagi, Bommai said he has asked the district health officers to furnish a report, based on which the relief amount will be announced.