Days after schools and colleges reopened in Karnataka, more than 20 teachers tested positive in the state. According to a Hindustan Times report, 18 teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Belagavi district alone. This has created a sense of panic and fear amongst the parents and students. The DC of Belagavi, MG Hiremath speaking to the reporters on Tuesday admitted that four teachers from Chikkodi and 18 from Belagavi have tested positive for the virus.

"We restarted educational institutions under the Vidyagama scheme of the government by taking all precautions. For instance, in Kadoli, four teachers in a school have tested positive. We have sealed the school and it will be reopened a week later after it is full sanitised," he said.

The government had mandated that all teaching and non-teaching staff must undergo a Covid-19 test before educational institutions reopen.

In Koppal also, two teachers have tested positive and now 23 students are all set to undergo tests for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 11 more people who returned from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the mutant strain of coronavirus, taking the total of such cases to 21 in Karnataka. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar earlier had said that 75 people who returned from the UK were yet to be traced and the Home department and the city corporation authorities have assured to locate them soon.

Mutant coronavirus is found in ten people among them and all of them are recovering in government hospitals,’ Sudhakar told reporters here.