New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over wearing hijab (headscarves) in educational institutions in Karnataka, practical exams for II PU science went smoothly across colleges in Bangalore North education district. A leading portal reported that four of the protesters appeared for the exams without headscarves in Bapu PU college.

As per a report of Times of India, the students came to college wearing hijab but removed it before appearing for the exam. "They wore it again while leaving for home. No issues were reported anywhere in my jurisdiction", TOI quoted Sriram GK, deputy director of PU (DDPU) North as saying.

On the other hand, a section of Muslim students across the state boycotted the second pre-university practical examination after they were barred from entering the classrooms wearing a hijab. Earlier last week, massive protests were witnessed in Bapu PU college when students were denied entry into the premises.

A day later, DDPU called on girls and asked them to attend the classes. Furthermore, the official said that the students were given hall tickets on the condition that they would appear for exams without hijab.

For the unversed, PU exams are being held in several districts of Karnataka including Udupi, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada as the education department has directed all educational institutions to conclude exams by March 25.

The hijab row began last month when six students at Government PU College in Udupi, who attended the class wearing the headscarf were prohibited from entering the college as it was in violation of the stipulated dress code.