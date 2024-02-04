Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Announces Fixed Uniform Fares For App-Based Cabs, City Taxis; Details Here

The order, issued by the Karnataka Transport Department on Saturday, details the new fare structure which is applicable to both app-based cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber, as well as city taxis.

Representational Image

Karnataka News: App-based cabs as well as city taxis running offline in Karnataka will now have to adhere to a fixed uniform fare structure which was announced Saturday by the state transport department. The new fares will come into effect immediately and app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola will have to follow it to the letter, leaving no room for demand-based fares.

The order, issued by the Karnataka Transport Department on Saturday, details the new fare structure which is applicable to both app-based cab aggregators as well as city taxis. As per the new order, the revised fares would now be uniform and fixed for both App-based taxis as well as those running offline, across the state.

The revised fares are applicable with immediate effect, the order said.

Prior to this, the fares were different for the two categories of taxis.

According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle.

Here are the details of the new fare structure:

For vehicles whose purchase cost is Rs 10 lakh or below, the minimum fare has been fixed at Rs 100 for up to four km with a charge of Rs 24 for every additional km.

For vehicles costing between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, the minimum fare is Rs 115, and per km cost Rs 28.

Vehicles costing more than Rs 15 lakh will charge a minimum fare of Rs 130 with Rs 32 charged for each additional kilometre.

As for waiting charge, the first five minutes is free, after which passengers would be charged Re 1 for every minute.

The order clearly states that no cab aggregators will be allowed to collect extra charges.

In addition, app-based aggregators can collect five per cent GST as well as toll charges from the passengers, the new order states.

For cabs booked between 12 am and 6 am, operators can charge an extra 10 per cent, the order stated.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)