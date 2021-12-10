Bengaluru: Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka Health Department on Friday releases fresh guidelines for hospital discharge of COVID-19 patients who have recovered after testing positive for the Omicron variant. The new guidelines say patients with ‘moderate’ Covid can be discharged 10 days after the onset of symptoms provided certain criteria are met.

It is to be noted that India’s first two Omicron patients were reported from Karnataka. The first – a 66-year-old foreign national and the second – a 46-year-old Bengaluru doctor.

Following are the guidelines to be followed:

The patient has to be symptom free for the last three consecutive days to be discharged from hospital. O2 levels of more than 95 per cent (without oxygen support) for four consecutive days Two negative RT-PCR test reports 24 hours apart After discharge, home quarantine is advised for seven more days, with self-monitoring for symptoms and follow-ups from the district surveillance officer. Home quarantine will end if a RT-PCR test conducted on the sixth day is negative. For severe cases, including immunocompromised patients, the discharge protocol includes two negative RT-PCR tests (24 hours apart) three days after complete clinical recovery.

State govt to focus on cluster management, says CM Bommai

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government said it will issue fresh and separate guidelines for hostels and clusters. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the SOPs will include sanitisation, serving of food in staggered batches, maintaining distance, compulsory double dose vaccination for cooking personnel and setting up isolation rooms among others.

Talking about imposing lockdown-like restrictions during Christmas and New Year celebrations, the chief minister said the state government will take a decision after analysing the situation for a week. He said regarding any special curbs like night curfew, a decision will be taken after watching the situation for a week. Bommai added that the state government will not take any “hasty decision” regarding imposing curbs and night curfew.

Karnataka on top in vaccinations

With 94.4% of the eligible population having taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Karnataka on Wednesday rose to the top among major states in the country in first-dose vaccination coverage. The state displaced Gujarat at the top of the list. Of the nearly 4.9 crore target population, Karnataka has administered the first dose to more than 4.6 crore people.

In a tweet, K Sudhakar, health minister, confirmed that the state had moved up to No. 1 position in first-dose coverage since Wednesday.

Covid cases in Karnataka

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 373 new cases, 4 deaths and 292 discharges. On Wednesday, the state had recorded 399 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,99,098 and death toll to 38,249.

Of 6 deaths reported, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kodagu, Koppal and Tumakuru. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 244, Mysuru 38, Kodagu 30, Dakshina Kannada 15, Chikkamagaluru 14, followed by others.