Bengaluru; The Karnataka government on Friday asked all those who have received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine to get the second dose only after completing 12 weeks from the date of inoculation of the first dose. This comes after Modi government extended the interval between the two doses from 12 to 16 weeks for the Covishield shot. Also Read - Govt Working in War Footing Mode To Fight Second Wave of Covid-19, Says PM Modi

Karnataka State Health Minister took to Twitter and wrote, “For the information of [the] Public – The earlier interval of 6 to 8 weeks of time for COVISHIELD vaccination between 2 doses is revised to 12 to 16 weeks.” Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF Earmarks 53 Teams For 5 States, Boats Return to Shore Amid Warning in Maharashtra

It further added “Citizens are requested not to come to Vaccination centers if they have not completed 12 weeks after the first dose of Covishield vaccine. This revised time interval between 2 doses is applicable only to COVISHIELD and not to COVAXIN vaccine.” Also Read - Inspiring! 50-Year-Old Pune Man Donates Plasma For a Record 14 Times, Says 'Ready For The 15th Time'

The Centre on Thursday approved extending the gap between the first and second dose of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks following recommendations by an expert panel. The current gap between two doses of the vaccine is 6-8 weeks.

On Thursday, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), which provides independent, evidence-informed advice to policymakers, had recommended the same to the Centre. No changes, however, have been made to the interval of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, which remains at four to six weeks.

“Based on available real-life evidence, particularly from the United Kingdom, the COVID-19 Working Group has agreed to increase dosing interval between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks. No change in intervals for Covaxin was recommended,” the Centre said in its statement.

The changes were accepted on Wednesday by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, which is led by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul, and by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday evening.