Bengaluru: Concerned over the rising Covid cases in the neighbouring state Kerela, the Karnataka government on Tuesday issued an advisory urging people to avoid visiting Kerala till October end. The government also asked the administrators of educational/nursing/paramedical institutes, owners of hospitals, factories etc to instruct their wards, who haven't returned to Karnataka, to postpone return till October end.

"In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Kerala, special measure are already in place for arrivals from Kerala. Further, it has been observed that students and employees arriving to Karnataka from Kerala though bringing Negative RT-PCR reports are testing Covid 19 Positive during repeat test and number of such case are considerably high in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. In this regard instructions have been issued from time to time for arrivals from Kerala for control and prevention of COVID-19 in Karnataka," the order reads

Following instructions are given in connection with travel to Kerala:

All Administrators / Principals of the Educational / Nursing / Paramedical Institutions are advised to instruct their wards who have not yet returned to Karnataka to defer / postpone their return till the end of October, 2021. Further, they should also advise their wards not to travel to Kerala till the end of October, 2021. All Administrators / owners of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Offices, Hotels, Factories, Industries, etc, to instruct their wards who have not yet returned to Karnataka to defer / postpone their return till the end of October, 2021. Further, they should also advise their wards not to travel to Kerala till the end of October, 2021. Public is advised to defer their plan to visit Kerala till the end of October, 2021, if there is no emergency / urgency with a view to avoid 3 wave of COVID-19 in Karnataka in the larger interest of Public Health.

Kerala, on the other hand, on Tuesday decided to lift the night curfew and withdraw Sunday lockdown from the state. This comes at a time when Kerala is reporting highest number of covid cases in the country. “In the COVID-19 review meeting held today, it has been decided to lift the night curfew and withdraw Sunday lockdown,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

“In higher educational institutions, classes for final year, undergraduate and postgraduate students will begin from October 4. Details regarding the opening of educational institutions are being worked out. Decision on the opening of schools will be taken later,” Kerala CM further said.