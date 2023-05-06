Karnataka Election 2023: Will Rahim Khan of Congress Retain Bidar Constituency Again?
Bidar Assembly Election 2023: For the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP has fielded Eshwar Singh Thakur from this seat and Congress has chosen Rahim Khan as their candidate.
Bidar is one of the crucial seats of the total 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. This constituency will go to polls on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13. On the other hand, the JD (S) has fielded Suryakanth Nagamarapalli, and the AAP has selected Ghulam Ali as their candidate for the polls.
In 2018, Bidar assembly seat was won by Rahim Khan of the Congress (INC), who defeated Suryakanth Nagamarapalli of the BJP by a margin of 10,245 votes.
In 2013 assembly elections, Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli of the KJP won the seat by a margin of 2,571 votes against the Congress’ candidate Raheem Khan, who had secured 48,174 votes.
Bidar Assembly Constituency: Voter Details
Bidar assembly constituency has a total of 2,14,608 voters, which includes general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. The general voters include 1,09,861 male and 1,04,721 females.
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates
Date of Polling: 10 May 2023
Date of Counting: 13 May 2023
Bidar Assembly Constituency: List of Candidates
Suryakantha Nagamarapalli: JD(S)
Ghulam Ali: AAP
Rahim Khan: Congress
Eshwar Singh Thakur: BJP
Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023
Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023
Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023
Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023
Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023
Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023
Karnataka Election 2023: At a Glance
This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.
In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.
Bidar Assembly Election Results (2018)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Rahim Khan
|INC
|Winner
|73,270
|52.00%
|10,245
|Surayakanth Nagmarpalli
|BJP
|Runner Up
|63,025
|45.00%
|M Muniyappa
|BSP
|3rd
|1,384
|1.00%
|None Of The Above
|None Of The Above
|4th
|690
|0.00%
|Khayamuddin
|National Development Party
|5th
|568
|0.00%
|Md Gulam Ali
|IND
|6th
|408
|0.00%
|Mohd Naser Khan
|AIMEP
|7th
|378
|0.00%
|Mallappa
|IND
|8th
|258
|0.00%
|Abdul Razak
|IND
|9th
|186
|0.00%
|Swamidas
|Dr. Ambedkar People’s Party
|10th
|182
|0.00%
|Ishwar Kaneri
|IND
|11th
|163
|0.00%
|Sravan
|Karunaadu Party
|12th
|111
|0.00%
