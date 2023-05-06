Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Will Rahim Khan of Congress Retain Bidar Constituency Again?

Bidar Assembly Election 2023: For the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP has fielded Eshwar Singh Thakur from this seat and Congress has chosen Rahim Khan as their candidate.

Bidar constituency will go to polls on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13.

Bidar Assembly Election 2023: Bidar is one of the crucial seats of the total 224 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. This constituency will go to polls on May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13. For the 2023 Assembly elections, the BJP has fielded Eshwar Singh Thakur from this seat and Congress has chosen Rahim Khan as their candidate. On the other hand, the JD (S) has fielded Suryakanth Nagamarapalli, and the AAP has selected Ghulam Ali as their candidate for the polls.

In 2018, Bidar assembly seat was won by Rahim Khan of the Congress (INC), who defeated Suryakanth Nagamarapalli of the BJP by a margin of 10,245 votes.

In 2013 assembly elections, Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli of the KJP won the seat by a margin of 2,571 votes against the Congress’ candidate Raheem Khan, who had secured 48,174 votes.

Bidar Assembly Constituency: Voter Details

Bidar assembly constituency has a total of 2,14,608 voters, which includes general voters, NRI voters, and service voters. The general voters include 1,09,861 male and 1,04,721 females.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: 10 May 2023

Date of Counting: 13 May 2023

Bidar Assembly Constituency: List of Candidates

Suryakantha Nagamarapalli: JD(S)

Ghulam Ali: AAP

Rahim Khan: Congress

Eshwar Singh Thakur: BJP

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023: At a Glance

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

Bidar Assembly Election Results (2018)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Rahim Khan INC Winner 73,270 52.00% 10,245 Surayakanth Nagmarpalli BJP Runner Up 63,025 45.00% M Muniyappa BSP 3rd 1,384 1.00% None Of The Above None Of The Above 4th 690 0.00% Khayamuddin National Development Party 5th 568 0.00% Md Gulam Ali IND 6th 408 0.00% Mohd Naser Khan AIMEP 7th 378 0.00% Mallappa IND 8th 258 0.00% Abdul Razak IND 9th 186 0.00% Swamidas Dr. Ambedkar People’s Party 10th 182 0.00% Ishwar Kaneri IND 11th 163 0.00% Sravan Karunaadu Party 12th 111 0.00%

