Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Election 2023: Bilgi Constituency to Witness Tough Contest Between Murugesh Nirani And JT Patil

Karnataka Election 2023: Bilgi Constituency to Witness Tough Contest Between Murugesh Nirani And JT Patil

Bilgi Assembly Election 2023: Bilgi Assembly constituency will go to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13 following which those who secure a majority of 113 seats or more will be able to stake claim to form the Karnataka government.

This time, Bilgi will witness a tough contest among contestants such as Rukmuddin Soudagar from JD(S), JT Patil of Congress and Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani of BJP.

Bilgi Assembly Election 2023: Bidar or Bilagi is one of the most significant assembly seats in Karnataka that comes under Bagalkot district of the state. Previously known as the Mumbai Karnataka region, this constituency falls in the Kittur Karnataka region.

Bilgi Assembly constituency will go to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13 following which those who secure a majority of 113 seats or more will be able to stake claim to form the Karnataka government.

You may like to read

This time, Bilgi will witness a tough contest among contestants such as Rukmuddin Soudagar from JD(S), JT Patil of Congress and Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani of BJP. Notably, JT Patil has also won the seat thrice before — 1994, 1999, 2013.

In 2018 assembly elections, Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani of the BJP won the seat by defeating Jagadish Timmanagouda Patil of the Congress with a margin of 4811 votes.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: 10 May 2023

Date of Counting: 13 May 2023

Bilgi Assembly Constituency: List of Candidates

Rukmuddin Soudagar: JD(S)

Muthappa Komar: AAP

JT Patil: Congress

Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani: BJP

Bilgi Assembly Constituency: Voter Details

For Bilgi assembly constituency, over 2,18,220 people were registered as eligible electors and of the total voters, 1,084,83 were male, 1,09,710 female and 27 are third genders.

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023 At a Glance

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.