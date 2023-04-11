Home

Karnataka

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: BJP Likely To Release 1st List Of Candidates Today

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to release the first list of candidates for May 10 today.

Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023: With Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 around the corner, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to release the first list of candidates for May 10 today. The saffron camp has been holding a slew of meetings in New Delhi for the last two days to finalise the list. The list may contain the names of 170-180 candidates, State BJP strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa indicated earlier.

“The list can be expected today,” Bommai told reporters in New Delhi.

BJP is likely to release the first list in the evening after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on his Arunachal Pradesh tour, returns to national capital and holds a meeting with the Chief Minister and other senior leaders to finalise the list.

Senior BJP leaders, including from Karnataka had held a daylong deliberation on Monday to finalise candidates for the state assembly polls, incorporating in their discussions the suggestions made at the recent BJP Central Election Committee meeting.

Here are some of the key takeaways:

Amit Shah, party president J P Nadda, Bommai, Yediyurappa and other leaders from the state attended these meetings.

Shah later left for Arunachal Pradesh while other leaders continued the deliberations.

Bommai had on Sunday said after the CEC meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave some directions.

The CM told reporters on Monday that the party is working on various inputs. He, however, did not elaborate on the nature of directions or inputs.

The BJP, aiming to return to power in Karnataka with absolute majority, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the total 224 seats in the Assembly.

There are speculations that the high command is unhappy with some leaders or legislators seeking tickets for their children too; also some sitting legislators and Ministers may not make it to the list. Too many aspirants is also said to be a cause of concern.

The filing of nominations will begin on April 13, with the poll notification being issued, and the last day for filing papers is April 20.

While the Congress has already announced a total of 166 candidates, including Karnataka Sarvodaya Party’s Darshan Puttannaiah for whom it has extended support in Melukote constituency, in two lists, JD(S) has announced one list of 93 candidates.

