Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress End BJP’s Winning Streak In Kundapura?

Bengaluru: The state of Karnataka is going to elections on 10 May 2023. The counting of the votes and the announcement of the results will happen on 13 May 2023.

With just a handful of days to go for the polls, let us look at the scenario in Kundapura assembly constituency.

Where is Kundapura?

Kundapura is a coastal town located in the Udupi district of Karnataka. It is widely known for its staggering sea shores and world-famous sanctuaries.

Demography Of Kundapura

The total population of the town stands at 30,444 people. It includes 14,480 men and 15,604 women.

Christians make up 4.58 per cent of the total population, Muslims 10.59 per cent, while Hindus make up 84.76 per cent, as per the 2011 census of India.

There are 23 wards in Kundapura constituency. The Kundapura Vidhan Sabha constituency had a total of 199,617 voters in 2018.

Kundapura Assembly Election 2023: Key Candidates

Five-time Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kiran Kumar Kodgi is the saffron front’s candidate from Kundapura. BJP’s Haladi Srinivas Shetty, who won by a margin of 56,405 votes during the 2018 elections from Kundapura, announced that he would not contest the upcoming assembly election. He said that he decided this of his own free will.

The Indian National Congress has fielded M Dinesh Hegde from the seat denying ticket to Rakesh Malli. Hegde had, before filing his nomination papers from the Kundapura seat, said there is a clear wave in favour of Congress with the youth.

The Janata Dal (Secular) has fielded Ramesh Kundapura from the seat.

Kundapura Assembly Election 2018 Results

BJP’s Haladi Srinivas Shetty won from Kundapura during the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election. Shetty won the seat with 1,03,434 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Rakesh Malli by a margin of 56,405 votes.

Rakesh Malli of the Congress was the runner-up with 47,029 votes and the voting rate was 30 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.