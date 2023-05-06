Home

Karnataka Election 2023: Will Krishna Reddy of JD(S) Come to Power Again in Chintamani Constituency?

Chintamani Assembly Elections 2023: Chintamani Assembly constituency will go to polls on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13 after which the party that secures a majority of 113 seats or more will be able to stake claim to form the Karnataka government.

Chintamani Assembly Elections 2023: JD(S) has fielded JK Krishna Reddy from this seat, while Congress has fielded Dr MC Sudhakar and BJP has chosen Venu Goyal.

Chintamani Assembly Elections 2023: Chintamani is one of the most important seats of the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka. This constituency comes under the Chikkaballapur district and falls under the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency.

For this year assembly elections, JD(S) has fielded JK Krishna Reddy from this seat, while Congress has fielded Dr MC Sudhakar and BJP has chosen Venu Goyal. On the other hand, AAP has fielded C Byreddy for Chintamani Assembly constituency.

In the 2018 Assembly Elections, JD(S) candidate JK Krishna Reddy won the seat by defeating Dr MC Sudhakar of Bharatiya Praja Paksha by a margin of 5,673 votes. Notably, Reddy got 87,753 votes in total with 49 per cent of the vote.

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Polling: 10 May 2023

Date of Counting: 13 May 2023

Chintamani Assembly Constituency: Candidates List

JK Krishna Reddy: JD(S)

C Byreddy: AAP

Dr MC Sudhakar: Congress

Venu Gopal: BJP

Chintamani Assembly Constituency: Demographic Details

Chintamani Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 10.69%, as per a report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The literacy level in this constituency is 69.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

During 2018 Assembly elections, there were a total of 214487 eligible electors, of which 107138 were male and 107306 were females.

For the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 422741 eligible electors, of which 94198 were male, 92267 were females.

Karnataka Election 2023: Full Schedule

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 13th April, 2023

Last Date of Nominations : 20th April, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: 21st April, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: 24th April, 2023

Date of Poll: 10th May, 2023

Date of Counting: 13th May, 2023

Karnataka Election 2023 At a Glance

This time, a total of 5.21 crore voters are there in the state, including 2.59 women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters in the state, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters.

In the 2018 state assembly elections, the BJP secured 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, however, failed to cross the halfway mark of 112 in the 224-member Assembly. On the other hand, the Congress won 78 seats and Janata Dal (Secular) got 38 seats.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Karnataka News on India.com.